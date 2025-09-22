Britain recognises State of Palestine despite US objection

The move reflects both principle and political calculation. Britain had signaled in July it would act unless Israel took “substantive steps” to address the crisis. With Israel failing to meet these conditions and mounting domestic pressure over Gaza, Starmer was ultimately pushed toward recognition.

International outrage over escalating attacks in Gaza — where over 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October 2023, according to Gaza health authorities — also influenced the decision.

The UK government stressed that recognition alone is insufficient. It is pursuing a “Framework for Peace,” aimed at moving from ceasefire to a permanent resolution. While supporting Israel’s right to exist and the security of its citizens, Britain urged Israel to halt its offensive, allow humanitarian aid, and end illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank.

The decision puts Britain at odds with the United States. During his recent state visit, President Donald Trump expressed disagreement with Starmer’s plan, highlighting a diplomatic rift.

On the same day, Canada, Australia, and Portugal also announced recognition of the Palestinian state, marking a growing international momentum for Palestine.

