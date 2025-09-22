Britain recognises State of Palestine despite US objection
Starmer condemns Gaza’s “man-made humanitarian crisis”, citing tens of thousands of deaths, including civilians seeking food and water
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday, 21 September, announced that the UK has formally recognised the State of Palestine, reaffirming support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and a two-state solution.
In a video statement, Starmer condemned the “man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” noting that tens of thousands have been killed, including civilians trying to collect food and water, and said, “This death and destruction horrifies us all. It must end.”
In a letter to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Starmer emphasised that a two-state solution remains “the only pathway to a just and lasting peace” and praised Abbas’s reform commitments to building a sovereign Palestinian state.
The move reflects both principle and political calculation. Britain had signaled in July it would act unless Israel took “substantive steps” to address the crisis. With Israel failing to meet these conditions and mounting domestic pressure over Gaza, Starmer was ultimately pushed toward recognition.
International outrage over escalating attacks in Gaza — where over 65,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October 2023, according to Gaza health authorities — also influenced the decision.
The UK government stressed that recognition alone is insufficient. It is pursuing a “Framework for Peace,” aimed at moving from ceasefire to a permanent resolution. While supporting Israel’s right to exist and the security of its citizens, Britain urged Israel to halt its offensive, allow humanitarian aid, and end illegal settlement expansion in the West Bank.
The decision puts Britain at odds with the United States. During his recent state visit, President Donald Trump expressed disagreement with Starmer’s plan, highlighting a diplomatic rift.
On the same day, Canada, Australia, and Portugal also announced recognition of the Palestinian state, marking a growing international momentum for Palestine.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines