UK, Australia, Canada recognise State of Palestine in landmark move defying US, Israeli opposition
In a historic and coordinated diplomatic move, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada on Sunday, 21 September, officially recognised the State of Palestine, marking a significant shift in Western foreign policy amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
The decision by the three countries that bear the Union Jack in their flag was finalised despite strong opposition from the United States and Israel.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the UK’s formal recognition of the Palestinian state in a public video address, framing the decision as a moral and diplomatic necessity.
“Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly as prime minister of this great country, that the UK formally recognises the state of Palestine,” Starmer said.
He stressed that peace in the Middle East depends on ensuring both a secure Israel and a viable Palestinian state.
“At the moment, we have neither,” he added, referring to the ongoing violence and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Canada criticises both Israel, Hamas
In a statement from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office, Ottawa reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution as the only viable path to achieving lasting peace in the region. The statement emphasised the importance of establishing a “sovereign, democratic, and viable State of Palestine” to ensure long-term regional stability.
While expressing support for Palestinian statehood, Canada did not shy away from criticising both Hamas and the Israeli government. The statement condemned Hamas for its attacks on Israel, particularly the October 7 assaults, and called for the immediate release of hostages.
“Hamas has stolen from the Palestinian people, cheated them of their life and liberty, and can in no way dictate their future,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.
At the same time, the statement strongly criticised Israel, accusing it of systematically working to block the establishment of a Palestinian state, and of violating international law through military actions in Gaza, which have led to the deaths of thousands of civilians.
“It is in this context that Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel,” the statement added.
Carney’s office also noted that this recognition aligns with Canada’s long-standing commitment to self-determination, human rights, and the principles of the United Nations Charter.
The move was met with sharp opposition from the United States and Israel, both of which have long resisted recognising Palestinian statehood outside of a negotiated agreement.
Australia stands by two-state solution
Australia has formally recognised Palestine as a sovereign nation, joining more than 150 countries worldwide in extending diplomatic recognition.
Although the decision was initially signalled in August, it was officially confirmed on Sunday through a joint statement issued by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
"Australia acknowledges the legitimate and long-standing aspirations of the Palestinian people to have a state of their own," the statement read.
The leaders emphasised that the move reaffirms Australia’s enduring commitment to a two-state solution, describing it as the only viable path toward lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.
Defying America, Israel: When enough is enough
During his state visit to the UK earlier this week, US President Donald Trump openly criticised the recognition decision, highlighting a key disagreement with UK Prime Minister Starmer.
“I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score,” Trump said, referring to the two-state solution.
This joint recognition by three major Western democracies signals a potential turning point in global diplomatic efforts surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While critics argue it may complicate relations with the US and Israel, supporters believe it could revive international momentum toward a negotiated peace settlement.
The move places pressure on other Western nations to clarify their positions on Palestinian statehood, as the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate and hopes for a peace process grow increasingly fragile.