UK, Australia, Canada recognise State of Palestine in landmark move defying US, Israeli opposition

In a historic and coordinated diplomatic move, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada on Sunday, 21 September, officially recognised the State of Palestine, marking a significant shift in Western foreign policy amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The decision by the three countries that bear the Union Jack in their flag was finalised despite strong opposition from the United States and Israel.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the UK’s formal recognition of the Palestinian state in a public video address, framing the decision as a moral and diplomatic necessity.

“Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly as prime minister of this great country, that the UK formally recognises the state of Palestine,” Starmer said.