Zionists in UK turn against Netanyahu over Gaza genocide
Also in this week’s London Diary: Flag-crazy Brits, back-door blasphemy, UK trending high and dry, and just a spot of lese-majeste
Gruesome scenes of deaths and destruction from Gaza have forced even hardline Zionist British Jews to sit up and call for an end to Israel’s genocidal atrocities.
In a sign of this shift, not a single prominent Jewish figure attended a recent London march against alleged rise in antisemitism — a sharp contrast to previous celebrity-studded protests.
Here’s an account of the Jewish backlash against Benjamin Netanyahu’s brutal actions by Giles Coren, Jewish columnist with The Times:
‘In November 2023, in the immediate aftermath of 7 October, I took part in the London march against antisemitism... Not because I considered myself to be a victim of the perceived recent rise in Jew hatred, or because anyone I knew did, but because some Jews were said to be suffering, and if one suffers, we all do. A hundred thousand Londoners felt the same way, along with at least a dozen celebrities — mostly Jewish — who were there in all the photographs in the Monday papers. It was a fun afternoon and it felt important.
‘There was another march against antisemitism this Sunday [7 September 2025]. I didn’t go to that one. Nor did 40,000 of the 100,000. Or any of the celebrities from 2023. Not one.
‘Now, I can’t speak for the celebs and the missing 40,000. I have no idea why they didn’t go this time… Perhaps, like me, they did not want to risk being associated, at any level, with the killing that has gone on, the targeting of doctors and journalists, the double-taps, the forced evacuations, the blocking of aid and the apparent policy of forced starvation... Perhaps, like me, they thought that the single most important thing the Jews, some Jews, can do to mitigate global antisemitism is to stop the assault... one friend I called said to me:
“Not only am I not going; but I don’t even know what antisemitism is any more. It used to be making up lies about the Jews to incite stupid people to kill us. But they don’t have to make up lies any more. The shit we really are doing is bad enough”.’
Brits go flag-crazy
Unlike Americans, Brits have always tended to wear their patriotism lightly. In 2006, when the then prime minister Gordon Brown proposed ‘British Day’ — a nationwide celebration of patriotism — he was widely ridiculed.
‘We even giggled a little. Brits didn’t need that,’ wrote a columnist, recalling how they once made fun of Americans when they saw ‘the giant Stars and Stripes fluttering in the forecourt of some local Toyota dealership’.
In recent weeks, however, a craze has been sweeping Britain, especially English towns, with streets, roundabouts, lampposts and bridges plastered with Union Jacks or the red-and-white banners of St George.
While supporters of this sudden show of nationalism say it is a protest against attempts to suppress expressions of patriotism, critics have called it xenophobic intimidation of immigrants.
Ironically, the new home secretary Shabana Mahmood, who is entrusted with the task of cracking down on illegal immigration, is herself a child of Pakistani immigrants.
Blasphemy law by the back door?
What is Islamophobia?
A British government move to come up with a formal definition of Islamophobia has met with strong opposition from anti-racist groups which have warned that it could have a ‘chilling effect’ on free speech.
They fear that it would be used by hardline Muslims to silence any criticism of Islam and Muslims. For instance, it could discourage legitimate debate about the hijab, the niqab and the sharia courts.
Fiyaz Mughal, founder of the left-wing Tell Mama organisation, which monitors anti-Muslim hate incidents, said it could be a slippery slope to creating a “blasphemy law by the back door”.
It has also been criticised on the ground that it would create a ‘two-tier’ society with Muslims getting extra protection for their religious sensitivities.
The government, however, has given an assurance that any proposed definition would be compatible with the right to freedom of speech and expression.
Left high and dry
In other news, eight pubs eight pubs close every week in the UK at the rate of more than one a day.
Figures for the first six months of this year show that more than 200 pubs were demolished or converted for other uses. The trade blames the crisis on high beer duty, national insurance costs, minimum wage rises and business rates.
But pub crawlers attribute it to the owners’ greed to make an extra quick buck by levying service charges — something unheard of in the history of Britain’s pub business — and restaurant-style table booking.
At some watering holes, the service charge is as high as four per cent which one critic said looked more like “a determined effort to drive away custom”. He added, “This is an industry that loves to moan and needs to raise its game and make pubs more attractive.”
All’s fair in love and beer?
And, finally, in what might count as lèse-majesté (an affront to the Crown) in a feudal monarchy, more than two-thirds of Britain’s public institutions have turned down the offer of a free portrait of the King.
More than 46,000 eligible bodies, including hospitals and churches, spurned the offer.
Ministers had set aside £8 million to dish out royal portraits to every town hall, university, hospital and job centre to celebrate the beginning of King Charles’s reign.
Now it seems like such a waste.
