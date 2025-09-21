Zionists in UK turn against Netanyahu over Gaza genocide

Gruesome scenes of deaths and destruction from Gaza have forced even hardline Zionist British Jews to sit up and call for an end to Israel’s genocidal atrocities.

In a sign of this shift, not a single prominent Jewish figure attended a recent London march against alleged rise in antisemitism — a sharp contrast to previous celebrity-studded protests.

Here’s an account of the Jewish backlash against Benjamin Netanyahu’s brutal actions by Giles Coren, Jewish columnist with The Times:

‘In November 2023, in the immediate aftermath of 7 October, I took part in the London march against antisemitism... Not because I considered myself to be a victim of the perceived recent rise in Jew hatred, or because anyone I knew did, but because some Jews were said to be suffering, and if one suffers, we all do. A hundred thousand Londoners felt the same way, along with at least a dozen celebrities — mostly Jewish — who were there in all the photographs in the Monday papers. It was a fun afternoon and it felt important.

‘There was another march against antisemitism this Sunday [7 September 2025]. I didn’t go to that one. Nor did 40,000 of the 100,000. Or any of the celebrities from 2023. Not one.