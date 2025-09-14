London: Tommy Robinson’s far-right march sees clashes break out, predictably

Meanwhile, a counterprotest organised by the group Stand Up To Racism under the banner ‘March Against Fascism’ drew approximately 5,000 participants.

Tensions escalated when a group of Robinson’s far-right supporters clashed with police. Several officers were reportedly punched, kicked, and struck by bottles thrown from the crowd. Riot police with helmets and shields were deployed to reinforce the more than 1,000 officers already present. At least nine arrests were made, with police stating that additional offenders had been identified and would be prosecuted.

Robinson, a founding figure of the uber-nationalist English Defence League, remains one of the most prominent far-right figures in Britain. While the event was framed as a ‘free speech’ march, much of the rhetoric focused on anti-migration themes.

And the right-wing ‘patriotic’ protest was far from purely British.

“We are both subject to the same process of the great replacement of our European people by peoples coming from the south and of Muslim culture, you and we are being colonized by our former colonies,” said far-right French politician Eric Zemmour, who spoke at the rally.