Trump's second state visit to UK meets with protests, arrests

US President Donald Trump received a lavish reception at Windsor Castle on Wednesday during his second state visit, hosted by King Charles III. The ceremony included a horse-drawn carriage procession through Windsor's grounds, national anthems, and formal talks. But outside the grandeur, many Britons made clear their discomfort with the invitation.

In London, several thousand people marched under banners reading 'No to the racism, no to Trump', 'No to Trump, no to fascism', and 'Dump Trump'. Along Westminster and Regent Street, some carried small versions of the giant 'Trump baby blimp', recalling the theatrics from his first visit in 2019.

In Windsor, chants of 'Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go' and 'Donald Trump’s not welcome here' rose above the crowd. Grace Nathew said, "I don't think it's right that we're having Trump come for the second state visit due to his horrible rhetoric, policies and actions toward women and people of colour."

On a street lined with British and American flags, the group held signs that said, 'Trump your politics stink' and 'Go away. You are polluting Windsor'.