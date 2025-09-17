Trump's second state visit to UK meets with protests, arrests
Outside the grandeur of Windsor Castle, many Britons make clear their discomfort with the invitation
US President Donald Trump received a lavish reception at Windsor Castle on Wednesday during his second state visit, hosted by King Charles III. The ceremony included a horse-drawn carriage procession through Windsor's grounds, national anthems, and formal talks. But outside the grandeur, many Britons made clear their discomfort with the invitation.
In London, several thousand people marched under banners reading 'No to the racism, no to Trump', 'No to Trump, no to fascism', and 'Dump Trump'. Along Westminster and Regent Street, some carried small versions of the giant 'Trump baby blimp', recalling the theatrics from his first visit in 2019.
In Windsor, chants of 'Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go' and 'Donald Trump’s not welcome here' rose above the crowd. Grace Nathew said, "I don't think it's right that we're having Trump come for the second state visit due to his horrible rhetoric, policies and actions toward women and people of colour."
On a street lined with British and American flags, the group held signs that said, 'Trump your politics stink' and 'Go away. You are polluting Windsor'.
Authorities arrested four people over a stunt projecting an image of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein on a tower at Windsor Castle. Police deployed around 1,600 officers, preparing for protest activity from some fifty different groups.
The crowd booed a counter protester who held a sign that read 'We Love Trump'. However, the number of people participating in the march was much smaller than six years ago, when Trump visited London during his first term.
This visit almost entirely avoids the capital by holding royal ceremonies at Windsor, a historic town about 32 km to the west, and at Chequers, the prime minister's country estate where Trump will meet with PM Keir Starmer on Thursday.
Recent YouGov/Sky polling suggests that 45 per cent of Britons believe it was wrong to invite Trump for a second state visit, while only 30 per cent say the invitation was appropriate. Public sentiment also reflects scepticism about what the visit will achieve. Less than a quarter believe it will improve UK-US relations.
A separate Ipsos poll revealed that while a majority of MPs still express confidence that the “special relationship” between the UK and US remains intact, the general public is much less sure. Only 36 per cent of ordinary Britons say they consider relations with the US currently “special”, marking a substantial gap with political elites.
More broadly, surveys indicate that Donald Trump is viewed negatively by a sizable portion of the British public. A More in Common poll found that about three-fifth of those surveyed had an unfavourable view of Trump, placing him among the least popular foreign leaders when compared with UK politicians.
Inside Windsor, the reception was formal, warm, impeccably staged: King Charles III greeting Trump and Melania, carriage rides, royal protocol and pageantry. Outside, protesters took to the streets of London and Windsor, signs in hand, voices raised.
While the ceremonial aspects emphasised diplomacy, tradition, and the UK’s global role, the polling reflects real discomfort. Many Britons appear uncertain about celebrating a controversial figure whose rhetoric and policies have divided opinion. The public mood leans toward “cautious diplomacy” rather than full-throated endorsement.
