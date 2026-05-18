Netanyahu, Trump discuss possible renewed strikes on Iran amid rising tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation to discuss the possibility of renewed military action against Iran, according to Israel’s state broadcaster Kan TV.

Citing a senior Israeli official, the report said Washington could join Israel in launching coordinated strikes if fighting with Tehran resumes. The call came amid escalating rhetoric from Trump and renewed concerns over the fragile ceasefire between Iran, Israel and the United States.

Soon after the conversation, Netanyahu reportedly convened a high-level cabinet meeting to review Israel’s multiple security fronts and assess developments related to Iran, a government official told Xinhua.

The tensions follow a 40-day conflict that began on 28 February with US and Israeli attacks on Iran before a ceasefire was reached on 8 April.