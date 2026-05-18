Netanyahu, Trump discuss possible renewed strikes on Iran amid rising tensions
US president warns Iran will face “a very bad time” if it fails to strike a deal with Washington
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation to discuss the possibility of renewed military action against Iran, according to Israel’s state broadcaster Kan TV.
Citing a senior Israeli official, the report said Washington could join Israel in launching coordinated strikes if fighting with Tehran resumes. The call came amid escalating rhetoric from Trump and renewed concerns over the fragile ceasefire between Iran, Israel and the United States.
Soon after the conversation, Netanyahu reportedly convened a high-level cabinet meeting to review Israel’s multiple security fronts and assess developments related to Iran, a government official told Xinhua.
The tensions follow a 40-day conflict that began on 28 February with US and Israeli attacks on Iran before a ceasefire was reached on 8 April.
Attempts to secure a broader peace deal have so far failed. Iranian and US delegations held talks in Islamabad on 11 and 12 April under Pakistani mediation, but no agreement emerged. In recent weeks, both sides have reportedly exchanged draft proposals aimed at ending hostilities.
Trump, meanwhile, intensified pressure on Tehran with a series of warnings. In a post on social media, he said: “For Iran, the clock is ticking,” adding that the country “better get moving, fast, or there won’t be anything left of them”.
Speaking to French media, Trump warned Iran would face “a very bad time” if it failed to strike a deal with Washington.
“If they don’t, they’re going to have a bad time. A very bad time. They had better make a deal,” he said.
The US president also posted an AI-generated image showing himself and a US Navy admiral against stormy seas with the caption: “It was calm before the storm.”
Israeli media reported that Trump and Netanyahu again discussed Iran on Sunday ahead of the Israeli Prime Minister’s security consultations with his cabinet.
With IANS inputs
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