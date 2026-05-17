Iran warns of fresh war as US talks stall, economic shockwaves deepen

“Put aside gas price hike and stock market bubble, real pain begins when US debt and mortgage rates start to jump. Auto loan delinquencies are already at 30+-year high.”

The remarks came as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a critical waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies normally pass — continued to rattle global markets. Traders fear prolonged disruption could force the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated or even raise them further to combat inflation.

On Friday, benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields climbed to their highest levels in nearly a year, while the US government earlier this week sold $25 billion worth of 30-year bonds at a five percent yield, levels unseen in almost two decades.

Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf took an even sharper tone, mocking US defence secretary Pete Hegseth in a post on X.

“So, you’re funding Hegseth the failed TV host at rates unheard of since 2007, so he can cosplay as Secretary of War in our backyard in Hormuz?” Ghalibaf wrote.

“You know what’s crazier than $39 trillion in debt? Paying a pre-GFC premium to fund a LARP and all you’ll get is a brand new GFC.”

A major sticking point in the negotiations remains the future status of the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran insists any agreement with Washington must recognise Iranian sovereignty over the strategic corridor — a demand firmly opposed by Gulf nations that maintain the strait is an international waterway.

Ebrahim Azizi said Iran had prepared a “professional mechanism” to regulate maritime traffic through Hormuz.

“In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit,” Azizi said, adding that ships would be charged fees while countries backing Washington’s “Project Freedom” would be denied access.

While Iranian officials focused heavily on the economic toll facing Americans, the crisis has battered Iran’s own economy even more severely.

Official figures show food inflation surged to 115 percent during the first Persian calendar month ending in late April. Prices of essential goods such as rice, cooking oil and chicken have tripled over the past year, while medicine, electronics, vehicles and petrochemical products have all seen steep increases.

The Iranian rial weakened further to nearly 1.8 million against the US dollar in Tehran’s open market on Saturday, hovering near record lows reached earlier this month.