‘Iran finished’; Xi was ‘100% correct’ on US decline — but under Biden: Trump

US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran faces “annihilation” unless it agrees to negotiate an end to the escalating conflict in the West Asia, while insisting that Washington will not allow Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons.

Speaking during an interview with Fox News at the end of his three-day visit to China, Trump said Iran was now in a severely weakened position and had little choice but to strike a deal with the United States.

“They’re finished now; they can make a deal, or they will be annihilated,” Trump said after holding extensive discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on regional security, trade and economic cooperation.

Trump revealed that Iran was a central topic during his meetings with Xi, adding that the Chinese leader had expressed support for diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

According to Trump, Xi told him he would be willing to help facilitate a resolution to the crisis. The US president also claimed that China had assured Washington it would not provide military equipment to Iran despite its close strategic and energy ties with Tehran.

China remains one of Iran’s largest oil buyers and maintains strong military and economic relations with the country.

Trump also defended ongoing US military operations linked to the crisis, claiming Iran’s naval capabilities had already been dismantled and that its air force and anti-aircraft systems were largely ineffective.

He further stated that general Dan Caine, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, had informed him the US military could neutralise Iran’s Kharg Island oil terminal within minutes if required.

The president argued that the current military campaign was significantly shorter and more decisive than previous American conflicts in Iraq or Vietnam.