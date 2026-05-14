Xi warns Trump on Taiwan, says mishandling issue could trigger conflict

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned US President Donald Trump on Thursday, 14 May that mishandling the Taiwan issue could lead to “clashes and even conflicts” between the two countries, as the two leaders held extensive talks in Beijing covering the Iran war, trade, energy security and strategic ties.

The first round of talks between the two leaders lasted around two hours, following which Trump invited Xi and his wife to the White House on 24 September. Both sides also agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to ensure the free flow of global energy supplies.

Xi said China and the US had agreed on a “new vision” to build constructive bilateral ties based on strategic stability. “I have agreed with President Trump on a new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability,” Xi said, according to Chinese state media.

He said the vision would provide strategic guidance for ties between the two countries “over the next three years and beyond” and would be welcomed by people in both nations as well as the wider international community.

At the same time, Xi stressed that Taiwan remained the most sensitive and important issue in China-US relations. If handled properly, he said, bilateral ties could maintain “overall stability”. Otherwise, the two sides could face “clashes and even conflicts”, putting relations in serious jeopardy, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.