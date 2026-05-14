Trump faces mounting pressure over China as high-stakes summit with Xi begins

US President Donald Trump entered high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday amid growing political pressure at home to adopt a tougher stance on China over trade, human rights, Taiwan and national security.

The summit, taking place at the Great Hall of the People during Trump’s three-day visit to China, marks the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since their encounter on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Busan, South Korea. The discussions are expected to focus heavily on trade tensions, technological rivalry, the war involving Iran and regional security issues.

Before the meeting, Trump received a ceremonial welcome featuring military honours, national anthems and greetings from children waving Chinese and American flags. Opening the talks, Trump described Xi as a friend and expressed optimism about future relations between the two countries.

“It’s an honour to be with you. It’s an honour to be your friend, and the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before,” Trump said.

The summit comes as bipartisan voices in Washington intensify demands for stronger action against Beijing. In one of the most prominent appeals, Congressman James Walkinshaw and Senator Tim Kaine urged Trump to confront China over its treatment of North Korean refugees.

The lawmakers accused Beijing of violating international obligations under the 1951 UN Refugee Convention by forcibly repatriating North Koreans despite the severe risks they face upon return, including torture, imprisonment, forced labour and execution.

Their intervention followed reports from the Congressional-Executive Commission on China alleging that Chinese authorities deported around 600 North Korean refugees in October 2023 — described as the largest such operation on record — followed by a further 200 in April 2024.

The appeal drew support from several Democratic lawmakers, including Senators Chris Van Hollen, Jeff Merkley and Peter Welch, alongside Representatives Ami Bera, James McGovern and Suhas Subramanyam.

Trade disputes also remain central to the talks. Republican lawmakers led by Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington called on the administration to push for the removal of China’s 10 per cent tariff on American cotton, arguing that Chinese retaliation had caused US cotton exports to China to plunge by 87 per cent this year.

The lawmakers stressed China’s importance to global textile production, noting that China and India together account for more than half of worldwide textile mill consumption.