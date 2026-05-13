Trump claims Ukraine war nearing settlement ahead of China visit
US president claims peace talks are progressing and predicts an end to the conflict could lower global oil prices
US President Donald Trump has said he believes the war in Ukraine is “very close” to ending, expressing optimism that Moscow and Kyiv could eventually reach a settlement after more than four years of conflict.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday before departing the White House for a visit to China, Trump said ongoing diplomatic efforts were moving in a positive direction, although he did not provide details of any breakthrough in negotiations.
“The end of the war in Ukraine, I really think it’s getting very close,” Trump said as he prepared to board Marine One. He added later: “We think we’re going to end up getting a settlement between Russia and Ukraine.”
The remarks echoed recent comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also suggested over the weekend that prospects for a resolution were improving.
Trump dismissed suggestions that any agreement had been reached with Moscow over control of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. Asked whether Russia should retain the entire territory, he replied: “No. No.”
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The US president said he was willing to do “whatever’s necessary” to help bring the conflict to an end and indicated the war would likely feature prominently in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit.
Trump also argued that a resolution to the conflict could have wider economic benefits, particularly for global energy markets. He claimed oil prices would fall once the war was over, linking geopolitical stability to easing inflationary pressures worldwide.
The war, which has devastated large parts of Ukraine and disrupted global food, energy and security systems, has prompted sustained international efforts to encourage negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.
The conflict has also placed pressure on India, which has faced criticism from several Western nations over its continued imports of discounted Russian crude oil since the invasion began. At the same time, New Delhi has expanded defence and energy ties with the United States and European partners while maintaining its longstanding strategic relationship with Russia.
With IANS inputs
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