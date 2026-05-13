Trump claims Ukraine war nearing settlement ahead of China visit

US President Donald Trump has said he believes the war in Ukraine is “very close” to ending, expressing optimism that Moscow and Kyiv could eventually reach a settlement after more than four years of conflict.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday before departing the White House for a visit to China, Trump said ongoing diplomatic efforts were moving in a positive direction, although he did not provide details of any breakthrough in negotiations.

“The end of the war in Ukraine, I really think it’s getting very close,” Trump said as he prepared to board Marine One. He added later: “We think we’re going to end up getting a settlement between Russia and Ukraine.”

The remarks echoed recent comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also suggested over the weekend that prospects for a resolution were improving.

Trump dismissed suggestions that any agreement had been reached with Moscow over control of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. Asked whether Russia should retain the entire territory, he replied: “No. No.”