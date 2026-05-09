Trump says Russia, Ukraine agreed on three-day ceasefire, prisoner swap

US President Donald Trump has said the leaders of Russia and Ukraine have agreed to his proposal for a three-day ceasefire and a large-scale prisoner exchange, describing the temporary halt in hostilities as a possible “beginning of the end” of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Yuri Ushakov, foreign affairs adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, both confirmed the agreement.

“I asked and President Putin agreed. President Zelenskyy agreed — both readily,” Trump told reporters on Friday while departing the White House for a dinner at his Virginia golf club. “And we have a little period of time where they're not going to be killing people. That's very good.”

Earlier in the day, Trump announced on social media that the ceasefire would run from Saturday through Monday. Saturday marks Victory Day in Russia, commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

“I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump wrote. “The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II.”

The Republican president said the agreement included a suspension of all “kinetic activity” as well as an exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side.