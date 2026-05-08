Russia declares victory day ceasefire amid escalating war of words with Ukraine

Russia on Thursday announced a temporary ceasefire in its ongoing war with Ukraine from midnight on 8 May until 10 May, coinciding with celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II.

The Russian Ministry of Defence said the pause in hostilities was ordered by President Vladimir Putin, who also serves as Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces.

“In accordance with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation… from midnight on 8 May to 10 May, the Russian side is declaring a ceasefire,” the ministry said, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions over Russia’s annual Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May.

Speaking at the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan on 4 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mocked the prospect of a scaled-down Russian military parade.