Russia declares victory day ceasefire amid escalating war of words with Ukraine
Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accuses Western countries of ignoring what she calls “aggressive statements” from Kyiv
Russia on Thursday announced a temporary ceasefire in its ongoing war with Ukraine from midnight on 8 May until 10 May, coinciding with celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II.
The Russian Ministry of Defence said the pause in hostilities was ordered by President Vladimir Putin, who also serves as Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces.
“In accordance with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation… from midnight on 8 May to 10 May, the Russian side is declaring a ceasefire,” the ministry said, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
The announcement comes amid heightened tensions over Russia’s annual Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May.
Speaking at the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan on 4 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mocked the prospect of a scaled-down Russian military parade.
“If that happens, it will be the first time in many, many years. They cannot afford military equipment — and they fear drones may buzz over Red Square,” Zelenskyy said.
Russia reacted sharply to the remarks. Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused Western countries of ignoring what she called “aggressive statements” from Kyiv.
“If EU countries think they can silence public threats, sweep Zelenskyy’s aggressive statements under the rug, they are sorely mistaken,” Zakharova said.
She also accused the West of “rewriting and distorting history” and attacking Soviet war memorials.
According to Russian media reports, Russian diplomats and military officials warned that any Ukrainian drone strike targeting Moscow during Victory Day celebrations could trigger a “massive missile strike” on central Kyiv — something they claimed Russia had so far avoided despite possessing the capability.
The diplomatic row also spilled over into Russia’s ties with Armenia. Moscow said it summoned the Armenian ambassador after Zelenskyy’s comments in Yerevan.
Russian deputy foreign minister Mikhail Galuzin reportedly told Armenian Ambassador Gurgen Arsenyan that providing a platform for Zelenskyy to issue what Moscow described as “terrorist threats” against Russia was “categorically unacceptable.”
With IANS inputs
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