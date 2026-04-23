EU approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine after Hungary lifts veto

The European Union on 23 April approved a €90 billion (USD 106 billion) loan package for Ukraine after Hungary lifted its veto, clearing the way for financial support to flow to Kyiv.

The decision was announced by the Cypriot presidency of the EU, with officials stating that the funds would help Ukraine meet its economic and military needs over the next two years.

“Today the Council approved the final element needed to allow for the disbursement of the 90-billion-euro loan for Ukraine,” Cypriot Finance Minister Makis Keravnos said.

Sanctions package also cleared

Alongside the loan, the EU approved a new set of sanctions against Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The measures had been prepared earlier this year but were delayed due to opposition from Hungary and Slovakia.