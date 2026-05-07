Netanyahu says Israel, US ‘fully coordinated’ on Iran as Trump pushes for deal

His remarks came amid reports of renewed diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran following weeks of conflict and military escalation in the region.

Israeli officials have meanwhile continued to support the possibility of renewed military action against Iran, arguing that Tehran’s nuclear capabilities and ballistic missile stockpiles remain a major security threat.

Earlier in the day, Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying Tehran must either accept a deal to end the conflict or face another round of attacks “at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Washington had made “significant progress” in talks with Iran and suggested that a possible agreement could emerge soon.

“They want to make a deal badly,” Trump said. “We’ve had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it’s very possible that we’ll make a deal.”

Rejecting suggestions that Iran remained defiant, Trump responded sharply to reporters questioning Tehran’s willingness to compromise.

“Well, why do you say they refused to submit? You don’t know that,” he said.

The US President once again reiterated his long-standing position that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons.

“They can’t have nuclear weapons, it’s very simple,” Trump said.

Trump also claimed that Iran’s military infrastructure had suffered devastating losses during the conflict, alleging that much of its naval fleet, air force and missile defence systems had been destroyed.

“They had a Navy with 159 ships, and now every ship is blown to pieces and lying at the bottom of the water,” he said. “They had an Air Force, lots of planes, and they don’t have any planes.”

He further claimed Iran’s anti-aircraft systems, radar capabilities and missile stockpiles had been “mostly decimated”.

“Their leaders are all dead. So, I think we won,” Trump said.

Despite his aggressive rhetoric, Trump maintained that diplomacy remained possible and argued that Iran would need decades to rebuild militarily if hostilities ended now.

“If we left right now, Iran, it would take them 20 years to rebuild,” he said.

With IANS inputs