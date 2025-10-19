Benjamin Netanyahu says to run for PM again in Israel’s 2026 elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally declared his intention to seek another term in office, setting the stage for the 2026 parliamentary elections. Speaking to Israel’s Channel 14 on Saturday (local time), Netanyahu replied with characteristic brevity when asked about his plans: “Yes.” Asked whether he expects to win, he responded, “Yes.”

The announcement reaffirms the enduring influence of Netanyahu, who has dominated Israel’s political landscape for decades. The 76-year-old leader previously served as prime minister from 1996 to 1999, and again from 2009 to 2021, before being ousted in June 2021 by a centrist coalition led by Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett.

Netanyahu returned to power in December 2022 after his right-wing Likud party secured 32 seats in the Knesset and received backing from 64 parliamentarians to form a government. Since then, he has been heading an extreme-right coalition, navigating Israel through turbulent domestic and regional challenges.