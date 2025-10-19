Benjamin Netanyahu says to run for PM again in Israel’s 2026 elections
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally declared his intention to seek another term in office, setting the stage for the 2026 parliamentary elections. Speaking to Israel’s Channel 14 on Saturday (local time), Netanyahu replied with characteristic brevity when asked about his plans: “Yes.” Asked whether he expects to win, he responded, “Yes.”
The announcement reaffirms the enduring influence of Netanyahu, who has dominated Israel’s political landscape for decades. The 76-year-old leader previously served as prime minister from 1996 to 1999, and again from 2009 to 2021, before being ousted in June 2021 by a centrist coalition led by Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett.
Netanyahu returned to power in December 2022 after his right-wing Likud party secured 32 seats in the Knesset and received backing from 64 parliamentarians to form a government. Since then, he has been heading an extreme-right coalition, navigating Israel through turbulent domestic and regional challenges.
In a parallel development tied to the ongoing Gaza crisis, Netanyahu’s office announced that the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip will remain closed until further notice. Its reopening will be contingent upon Hamas fulfilling its obligations under the hostage return framework, including the return of deceased hostages, the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces, and adherence to humanitarian agreements.
Earlier, the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo had announced that Rafah would reopen on Monday to allow Palestinians residing in Egypt to return to Gaza. However, Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office emphasised that operationalizing the crossing will depend on Hamas’s full compliance with the agreed terms.
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Saturday that the body of the 10th deceased Israeli hostage held by Hamas had been received, in addition to all 20 remaining living hostages. The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States and effective from 10 October, is being implemented in phases. The first phase covers prisoner and detainee exchanges, the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and partial Israeli troop withdrawal. Under the agreement, Hamas is also obligated to return the bodies of 18 more deceased Israeli hostages, a process that continues to unfold amid tense negotiations.
As Israel navigates the complex interplay of elections, coalition politics, and the delicate hostage exchange process, Netanyahu’s declaration signals both political ambition and a continued focus on the volatile security landscape of the region.
With IANS inputs