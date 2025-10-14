Prisoners swapped, hostilities paused but complexities remain in Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Israel and Hamas moved forward on a key first phase of their fragile ceasefire agreement on Monday, releasing hostages and prisoners in a landmark step toward ending the brutal two-year war in Gaza. The return of 20 living hostages to Israeli families ignited scenes of emotional jubilation, while thousands of Palestinians welcomed home detainees released from Israeli custody in Gaza and the West Bank.

The release was part of the initial phase of the agreement, which also requires Israel to permit an influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Four deceased hostages were returned to Israel as well, with plans for approximately 24 more bodies to be handed over in the coming days.

The exchange represents a rare moment of hope after two decades marked by deep animosity and bloodshed that has claimed tens of thousands of lives. For many Israelis, the freedom of the living captives brought a measure of closure after the trauma inflicted by the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, which killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages.

But the release of captives does not erase the pain of families awaiting news of those who perished or remain unaccounted for in Gaza. Many vowed to continue pressing for the return of the deceased. Still, the immediate urgency to halt fighting has gained traction, easing political pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to implement further stages of the ceasefire.

The conflict began with Hamas’ surprise assault against Israel in late 2023, triggering a massive Israeli military campaign in Gaza that killed over 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. This figure includes combatants and civilians alike and is widely cited by the UN and international observers.

The war’s violence has spread political tension throughout the Middle East. Clashes between Israel and groups such as Lebanese Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militants in Yemen underscore the conflict’s regional ramifications.

Israel, however, celebrated the ceasefire deal as an achievement of its military and political aims. Netanyahu told parliament the agreement “ends the war by achieving all our objectives.” He has repeatedly insisted Israel would continue fighting until all hostages are freed and Hamas is weakened. Critics accuse him of prolonging war efforts for political gain, assertions he denies.