Gaza handshake: Trump-Macron grip unveils diplomatic tension
According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, the 30-second handshake revealed a candid, tension-filled exchange
In a scene that blended diplomacy with theatre, US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in what appeared to be a tense and symbolic handshake at an international summit in Egypt — one that, according to a professional lip reader, concealed a terse exchange beneath its polished exterior.
The moment unfolded on Monday, 13 October, at the Sharm El Sheikh summit — a high-profile gathering co-hosted by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, convened to support a framework for ending the Israel–Hamas conflict and usher in a new era of Middle East stability. Amid the formal smiles and flashing cameras, the encounter between Trump and Macron drew the world’s attention.
According to The Mirror, which cited expert lip reader Nicola Hickling, the two leaders’ handshake — a firm 30-second grip — was accompanied by a surprisingly candid conversation that hinted at tension beneath the diplomatic surface.
“Nice to see you, so you agreed?” Trump reportedly asked Macron as he joined him on stage, his tone measured but probing. Macron, partially turned away from the cameras, responded quietly.
“Is it genuine?” Trump seemed to press.
“Of course,” came Macron’s reply.
What followed, however, quickly escalated in intensity. “Okay, so now I want to know why. You hurt me. I already know,” Trump appeared to say. “I am making peace.”
Macron, visibly uneasy, tapped Trump’s hand and muttered “Excuse me,” in an attempt to diffuse the growing strain. But Trump, Hickling claimed, ignored the gesture and tightened his grip — a silent assertion of dominance reminiscent of their infamous handshake during the 2017 NATO summit.
“Let’s handle this behind closed doors,” Macron seemed to suggest.
“I only hurt the other,” Trump retorted cryptically.
“I see. We will have to see about that — you will see what is about to happen,” Macron responded, maintaining his composure.
“I’d like to see you do it,” Trump shot back. “Do it. I’ll see you in a bit.”
The intense handshake, which unfolded before a room of over 20 world leaders — including representatives from Qatar, Palestine, Turkey, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the UN — became one of the summit’s most discussed moments.
The event itself, designed to bolster diplomatic efforts toward peace in the Gaza Strip, was overshadowed briefly by the visible friction between two of the world’s most assertive political personalities. While officials described the summit as a “turning point for peace and regional cooperation,” the Trump–Macron exchange offered a rare, unfiltered glimpse into the personal undercurrents shaping global diplomacy — where even a handshake can tell a story of rivalry, power, and unresolved grievances.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines