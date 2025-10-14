Gaza handshake: Trump-Macron grip unveils diplomatic tension

“Nice to see you, so you agreed?” Trump reportedly asked Macron as he joined him on stage, his tone measured but probing. Macron, partially turned away from the cameras, responded quietly.

“Is it genuine?” Trump seemed to press.

“Of course,” came Macron’s reply.

What followed, however, quickly escalated in intensity. “Okay, so now I want to know why. You hurt me. I already know,” Trump appeared to say. “I am making peace.”

Macron, visibly uneasy, tapped Trump’s hand and muttered “Excuse me,” in an attempt to diffuse the growing strain. But Trump, Hickling claimed, ignored the gesture and tightened his grip — a silent assertion of dominance reminiscent of their infamous handshake during the 2017 NATO summit.

“Let’s handle this behind closed doors,” Macron seemed to suggest.

“I only hurt the other,” Trump retorted cryptically.

“I see. We will have to see about that — you will see what is about to happen,” Macron responded, maintaining his composure.

“I’d like to see you do it,” Trump shot back. “Do it. I’ll see you in a bit.”

The intense handshake, which unfolded before a room of over 20 world leaders — including representatives from Qatar, Palestine, Turkey, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the UN — became one of the summit’s most discussed moments.

The event itself, designed to bolster diplomatic efforts toward peace in the Gaza Strip, was overshadowed briefly by the visible friction between two of the world’s most assertive political personalities. While officials described the summit as a “turning point for peace and regional cooperation,” the Trump–Macron exchange offered a rare, unfiltered glimpse into the personal undercurrents shaping global diplomacy — where even a handshake can tell a story of rivalry, power, and unresolved grievances.