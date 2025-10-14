India is a great country with good friend of mine at top, says Donald Trump

In a characteristically dramatic flourish on the global stage, former US President Donald Trump on Monday, 13 October, lavished praise on India and its leadership — without explicitly naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi — describing India as “a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top.”

Addressing an extraordinary summit of world leaders in Egypt convened in the wake of the ceasefire that ended the Israel–Hamas war, Trump appeared buoyant as he declared from the podium, “I think India and Pakistan will live very nicely together.” His words, delivered with an air of triumph, were accompanied by a nod toward Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who responded with a polite chuckle as cameras flashed across the hall.

“India is a great country,” Trump reiterated, “and my good friend there has done a fantastic job”. The compliment, though indirect, was unmistakably aimed at Prime Minister Modi — a leader with whom Trump has long boasted of a warm rapport, forged during his presidency and showcased most memorably during the 2020 “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad.

Moments earlier, Trump had also extended cordial praise to Sharif and Pakistan’s powerful army chief, general Asim Munir, referring to the general as his “favourite field marshal”. The former US president then invited Sharif to take the microphone and address the assembled dignitaries.