From Knesset cheer to Egypt meet: Trump on handshake and hug spree

Today, 13 October, US President Donald Trump arrived in Egypt to co-chair a global summit alongside Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, focusing on the future of Gaza following a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. More than 20 countries are participating in the summit, which aims to build on still fragile hopes of ending two years of conflict.

Earlier in the day, Trump delivered a speech at the Knesset in Jerusalem, where Israeli lawmakers welcomed him enthusiastically. Addressing the Israeli parliament, Trump declared, "You've won. Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East."

He pledged support for rebuilding Gaza and urged Palestinians to 'turn forever from the path of terror and violence'.

Trump also extended a diplomatic gesture to Iran, saying, "The hand of friendship and cooperation is always open," despite recent military confrontations this year.

He emphasised his hope for lasting peace after describing the current destruction in Gaza as resembling "a demolition site" and expressed a desire to visit the territory in the future.

The US President arrived in Egypt slightly later than planned after taking questions and speaking at length in Jerusalem. Trump joked about Israeli leaders' lengthy speeches and shared moments with families of recently freed hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined the summit invitation owing to proximity to a Jewish holiday but expressed support for the peace process, calling Trump "the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House".