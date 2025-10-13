From Knesset cheer to Egypt meet: Trump on handshake and hug spree
About 200 US troops, along with international partners and NGOs, will monitor Gaza ceasefire to ensure compliance
Today, 13 October, US President Donald Trump arrived in Egypt to co-chair a global summit alongside Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, focusing on the future of Gaza following a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. More than 20 countries are participating in the summit, which aims to build on still fragile hopes of ending two years of conflict.
Earlier in the day, Trump delivered a speech at the Knesset in Jerusalem, where Israeli lawmakers welcomed him enthusiastically. Addressing the Israeli parliament, Trump declared, "You've won. Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East."
He pledged support for rebuilding Gaza and urged Palestinians to 'turn forever from the path of terror and violence'.
Trump also extended a diplomatic gesture to Iran, saying, "The hand of friendship and cooperation is always open," despite recent military confrontations this year.
He emphasised his hope for lasting peace after describing the current destruction in Gaza as resembling "a demolition site" and expressed a desire to visit the territory in the future.
The US President arrived in Egypt slightly later than planned after taking questions and speaking at length in Jerusalem. Trump joked about Israeli leaders' lengthy speeches and shared moments with families of recently freed hostages.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined the summit invitation owing to proximity to a Jewish holiday but expressed support for the peace process, calling Trump "the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House".
Netanyahu pledged continued cooperation toward peace, and Trump called for his pardon by Israel’s president amid postponed corruption trials.
The ceasefire’s first phase calls for continuing the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the influx of humanitarian aid into devastated parts of Gaza, and partial Israeli troop withdrawals from key zones. Israeli forces have already begun retreating from some cities, enabling residents to return despite ongoing hardship.
Approximately 200 US troops, along with international partners and NGOs, will monitor the ceasefire to ensure compliance. The summit also presents opportunities for wider regional cooperation with Arab and Muslim states keen on resolving the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
President Trump described the moment as historic, calling it "the dawn of a new Middle East" and a chance to transform the region into "a truly magnificent region." With significant challenges ahead on Gaza's governance and reconstruction, leaders at the summit face the daunting task of turning ceasefire agreements into lasting peace and stability in the region.
With AP/PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines