Trump declares ‘end of war’ as Netanyahu insists Israel’s fight ‘not over’

With the desert winds of diplomacy stirring once more over the Middle East, US President Donald Trump proclaimed that “the war is over,” even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck a defiant note, warning that the nation’s fight was “not over yet.” The dueling declarations — one bathed in optimism, the other forged in caution — set the stage for a potentially historic Gaza peace summit that could redraw the contours of a long-broken land.

On Sunday, 12 October, Trump embarked on a dramatic journey to Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh, where world leaders are converging for what he hails as the defining peace breakthrough of his second term. The summit, co-chaired by Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, follows a tenuous ceasefire that silenced more than two years of unrelenting conflict and bloodshed in Gaza.

At the heart of this fragile calm lies Trump’s ambitious 20-point peace plan, crafted through the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye — and sealed through what aides describe as his “personal diplomacy” with Netanyahu and Hamas. Many are now asking whether the plan—long dismissed as a diplomatic mirage—can finally deliver peace to a region more familiar with despair than hope.