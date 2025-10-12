600 trucks to deliver aid to Gaza as Israel-Hamas truce begins easing life

In what is is expected to herald the long-awaited healing and the reconstruction process in the genocide-afflicted Gaza Strip, preparations are underway today, 12 October, to facilitate an increase in aid entering the war zone, following a new ceasefire agreement that many hope will end the devastating two-year conflict.

The Israeli defence body responsible for humanitarian aid in Gaza, COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories), stated that the volume of aid entering the Gaza Strip is expected to rise on Sunday to approximately 600 lorries daily, as detailed in the agreement.

Egypt announced it would dispatch 400 aid lorries into Gaza on Sunday. These lorries are mandated to undergo inspection by Israeli troops before being permitted entry.

Footage from the Associated Press displayed numerous lorries crossing the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing. The Egyptian Red Crescent reported that the lorries contain medical provisions, tents, blankets, food, and fuel.

The lorries are to proceed to the Kerem Shalom crossing's inspection zone for screening by Israeli troops. In recent months, the United Nations and its partners have only managed to provide 20 per cent of the aid required in Gaza owing to ongoing hostilities, border closures, and Israeli restrictions on permissible goods.

Increasing Israeli offensives and limitations on humanitarian assistance have instigated a hunger crisis, with famine emerging in portions of the region. The United Nations has indicated that it holds around 170,000 metric tonnes of food, medicine, and additional humanitarian supplies ready to enter Gaza once given clearance by Israel.