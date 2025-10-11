Tens of thousands return to northern Gaza as US-brokered ceasefire takes hold

A relative of one of the hostages presumed dead, Stephen Brisley whose sister Lianne Sharabi and her two teenage daughters were killed in the initial Hamas attack said families were holding on to “a measured sense of hope.” His brother-in-law, Eli Sharabi, was later released, but another relative, Yossi, is believed to have died in an airstrike. “We hold our hope lightly because we’ve had our hopes dashed before,” Brisley told the Associated Press from South Wales.

The United Nations confirmed that Israel had granted approval for a large-scale resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza starting Sunday. A UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 170,000 metric tonnes of supplies, including food, fuel, and medical aid, are staged in Jordan and Egypt, awaiting entry.

Fuel and essential goods have already begun passing through the Kerem Shalom crossing, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said, though officials continue to press Israel to open more border points and ensure safe access for aid workers and civilians returning north.

According to UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, aid agencies have managed to deliver only about 20 per cent of Gaza’s needs in recent months, amid severe malnutrition and famine conditions caused by the blockade and fighting.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has sought arrest warrants for Mr Netanyahu and his former defence minister, alleging the use of starvation as a weapon of war, charges Israel strongly denies.

As the ceasefire took hold, long lines of Palestinians, many on foot, made their way along the coastal road toward northern Gaza. The scenes mirrored earlier returns during brief truces but with even greater devastation this time after weeks of renewed Israeli offensives in Gaza City and surrounding areas.

“There wasn’t much joy, but the ceasefire somewhat eased the pain of death and bloodshed,” said Jamal Mesbah, a displaced resident preparing to return north.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, returning residents described entire neighbourhoods reduced to ruins. “There was nothing left, just a few clothes, pieces of wood and pots,” said Fatma Radwan. Others were still pulling bodies from the rubble. “We came to a place that is unidentifiable,” said Hani Omran. “Destruction is everywhere.”

The U.S.-brokered ceasefire, shaped under President Donald Trump’s plan, envisions Israel maintaining an open-ended military presence along Gaza’s border while an international force, largely comprising Arab and Muslim troops, oversees internal security. Washington is expected to lead a vast reconstruction effort funded by international donors.

The proposal also hints at a potential future role for the Palestinian Authority, a notion long opposed by Netanyahu, though it would require major internal reforms before taking over governance in Gaza. The plan remains vague on prospects for an independent Palestinian state, which Israel’s current leadership continues to reject.

For now, the guns have fallen silent, at least temporarily, in a territory where destruction and displacement have become near total. Whether this fragile truce holds and paves the way for peace will depend on whether both sides honour the commitments made and the world sustains its focus on rebuilding a shattered Gaza.