US to send about 200 troops to ‘oversee’ Gaza ceasefire deal

As Israel and Hamas move towards implementing the first phase of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement, Washington has confirmed plans to deploy around 200 American troops to Israel to assist in monitoring and supporting the deal’s execution.

According to a report by The Associated Press, the troops will form part of a wider coalition that includes partner nations, non-governmental organisations, and private sector entities. Their mission will focus on facilitating humanitarian aid, as well as providing logistical and security assistance in the region, which has been devastated by nearly two years of conflict.

Senior US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US Central Command (CENTCOM) will establish a “civil-military coordination centre” in Israel. This new hub will oversee the delivery of humanitarian assistance and aid the transition towards stability in Gaza. The officials stressed that no American troops would enter the enclave itself.

The coordination centre will be staffed by approximately 200 US service members with expertise in transportation, logistics, security, planning, and engineering. One official noted that the team would play a key role in monitoring the ceasefire’s implementation and assisting the transition to a civilian-led administration in Gaza.