Trump hails Hamas hostage release pledge; UN backs Gaza peace push

Trump’s ambitious 20-point blueprint envisions an immediate ceasefire, the safe return of all captives within 72 hours, and the establishment of a transitional technocratic government. Gaza’s reconstruction would be guided by a new international “Board of Peace,” chaired by Trump himself alongside global figures such as former British prime minister Tony Blair. Amnesty would be offered to Hamas members who renounce violence, while regional and international forces would oversee security, train Palestinian police, and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid.

The plan, unveiled after Trump’s talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeks to silence the guns, rebuild Gaza’s ruins, and create the scaffolding for a more stable Palestinian polity.

The announcement reverberated globally. UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres welcomed Hamas’ declaration with guarded optimism, calling it an opportunity to end the conflict’s endless cycle of bloodshed. Through his spokesperson, Guterres urged all sides to seize this moment, reiterated his demand for a permanent ceasefire, unfettered humanitarian access, and the unconditional release of all hostages, and praised Qatar and Egypt for their pivotal mediation.

For Hamas, the step marks not only a concession but also a shift in posture: agreeing to entrust Gaza’s governance to a consensus-based Palestinian body, supported by Arab and Islamic nations, in what could become the first step toward reconciliation.

Yet the shadow of war still looms large. Nearly two years have passed since Hamas’ 7 October 2023 attack on Israel, which killed 1,200 people and saw 251 taken captive. Israel’s furious response—air strikes and a ground invasion—has since left more than 66,000 Palestinians dead, with Gaza’s neighborhoods reduced to rubble and its people enduring unspeakable loss.

Now, amid the ruins and grief, the world watches as hostages inch closer to freedom, and talk of peace — once unimaginable — tentatively enters the discourse. The path ahead remains precarious, but for the first time in years, cautious hope whispers through a weary Middle East.

