Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to agree to deal for ending war in Gaza

US President Donald Trump on Friday said Hamas must agree to a proposed peace deal for Gaza by 6.00 pm Eastern Time on Sunday (3.30 am IST, Saturday) and threatened that the group would suffer more attacks if it didn't.

“An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time,” Trump wrote on social media. “Every Country has signed on! If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER.”

The Republican president unveiled a 20-point Gaza peace plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week.

Israel and the US are pushing the new ceasefire proposal, which would require Hamas to disarm, order an immediate ceasefire, implement a phased Israeli withdrawal, and allow a transition government under international oversight.

Analysts expect Hamas to push back on certain points, particularly on disarmament and the transitional governance structure, but they may still use the proposal as a negotiation base. Some reports suggest Hamas is leaning toward accepting the plan, albeit with amendments.

Netanyahu has expressed willingness to let Hamas fighters leave Gaza under certain conditions if a ceasefire is secured, while also insisting on the dismantling of Hamas’s military capabilities. Meanwhile, United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 (adopted June 2024) remains the international blueprint for a hostage-exchange and ceasefire deal backed by the US, Egypt, and Qatar.