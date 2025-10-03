Israel intercepts last Gaza flotilla boat as Israeli minister mocks activists
Video emerges of national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir mocking flotilla detainees as they are processed for deportation
On Friday, Israeli forces intercepted the final vessel from an international flotilla attempting to breach Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, triggering global protests over both the blockade and the detention of roughly 450 activists aboard the ships.
In the preceding 24 hours, at least 53 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli attacks across the territory. Meanwhile, Gaza’s health ministry reports that seven people died of starvation over the past day — bringing the cumulative starvation-related death toll to about 361 since the war began.
The last boat in the flotilla, Marinette, had fallen behind the rest but pressed on into refugee waters even after Israeli naval forces had stormed and seized 41 other vessels under the Global Sumud Flotilla campaign, detaining their activists for deportation.
A livestream from Marinette captured Israeli troops boarding the vessel. Though the flotilla carried only modest quantities of humanitarian aid, its importance was largely symbolic — seeking to challenge Israel’s tight sea blockade of Gaza.
Interceptions began late Wednesday and continued through Thursday. Among those taken into custody were high-profile activists including Greta Thunberg, Mandla Mandela (Nelson Mandela’s grandson), and several European legislators. Prior to the operation, Israeli authorities had publicly warned that Marinette too would be halted if it persisted.
The seizure of the vessels and arrests sparked demonstrations globally, from Latin America to Asia. In Europe, tens of thousands rallied in Madrid and Barcelona late Thursday, and protests also broke out in Rome, Paris, and Geneva. In Italy, the country’s largest union called for a one-day general strike on Friday in condemnation of the Israeli actions.
In the southern Israeli port of Ashdod, far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the site where detainees were being processed prior to deportation. He accused the activists — hailing from over 40 countries — of supporting “terrorism” and derided their aid mission in video footage posted online. In the video, activists were seated cross-legged on the ground while Ben-Gvir stood and delivered his remarks; one voice in the crowd could be heard shouting “Free Palestine!”
Hundreds of police officers were deployed across Ashdod, partly because the events unfolded during Yom Kippur, one of Judaism’s holiest days. Israeli officials have long claimed links between flotilla participants and Hamas, though those arrested vehemently dismissed such allegations.
With AP/PTI inputs
