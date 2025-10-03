Israel intercepts last Gaza flotilla boat as Israeli minister mocks activists

On Friday, Israeli forces intercepted the final vessel from an international flotilla attempting to breach Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, triggering global protests over both the blockade and the detention of roughly 450 activists aboard the ships.

In the preceding 24 hours, at least 53 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli attacks across the territory. Meanwhile, Gaza’s health ministry reports that seven people died of starvation over the past day — bringing the cumulative starvation-related death toll to about 361 since the war began.

The last boat in the flotilla, Marinette, had fallen behind the rest but pressed on into refugee waters even after Israeli naval forces had stormed and seized 41 other vessels under the Global Sumud Flotilla campaign, detaining their activists for deportation.

A livestream from Marinette captured Israeli troops boarding the vessel. Though the flotilla carried only modest quantities of humanitarian aid, its importance was largely symbolic — seeking to challenge Israel’s tight sea blockade of Gaza.