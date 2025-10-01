Jairam Ramesh flags fundamentally disturbing questions as Modi backs Trump’s Gaza plan

An analysis in the Hindu said that Trump’s peace plan for Gaza is anything but a peace plan. It is designed for Israel to meet objectives it failed to achieve militarily even after two years of disastrous war in Gaza. The Hindu is not alone in this.

While it offers a brief respite to Palestinians from Israel’s daily violence in the form of a ceasefire and confirms they will not be forced to leave Gaza— a U-turn from Trump’s earlier statement, which Israel’s far right finds unacceptable — these appear to be the only concessions.

Beyond the ceasefire and the permission to stay, the plan offers nothing substantial to Palestinians.

If Hamas accepts the proposal, it will have to demobilise and hand over Gaza to a transitional governing body controlled by a Board of Peace, headed by Trump and administered by Tony Blair. An international stabilisation force would be deployed for security.

In effect, Gaza would be brought under a new colonial-style administration. Even the Palestinian Authority would have no meaningful role. The Board would control funds, the ISF would manage security, and Israel would retain veto power over all decisions.

Israeli troops would remain, in fact, just around the corner — as the plan allows Israel to retain a “security perimeter”. Netanyahu has reiterated all too recently to the United Nations General Assembly that the IDF will not withdraw and that there will be no Palestinian state.

If implemented, then, the Trump plan — which the POTUS believes is Nobel Peace Prize-worthy — would see Hamas demobilised, Gaza placed under a colonial administration, Israeli troops continuing to occupy parts of Gaza, and no Palestinian state established. Moreover, it would help Israel, isolated globally over genocide allegations, reintegrate into the regional milieu.