Trump says denying him Nobel Peace Prize would be ‘an insult’ to US

US President Donald Trump has said it would be an “insult” to the United States if he is not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming credit for bringing an end to multiple international conflicts.

Speaking to senior American military officers on Tuesday, Trump insisted that the recognition should belong to the country rather than himself.

“Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They’ll give it to some guy that didn’t do a damn thing,” he told the audience. “It’d be a big insult to our country, I will tell you that. I don’t want it, I want the country to get it. It should get it, because there’s never been anything like it.”

The Republican president has repeatedly voiced frustration that his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, received the honour in 2009.

Trump argued that since returning to office in January, he has resolved seven conflicts and could soon add an eighth if his proposed peace plan for Gaza, announced on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, succeeds.

“We’ll have eight, eight in eight months. That’s pretty good,” he said. Hamas has yet to respond to the plan.