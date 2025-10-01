Gaza aid flotilla member writes “as a Jew” of reaching Red Zone on Day of Atonement
The Global Sumud Flotilla is in a tense space today on its final approach to Gaza, at the onset of Yom Kippur, considered the holiest day of the Jewish calendar
“How can we atone for what has been committed in our name? How can we seek forgiveness for sins that multiply by the hour, as bombs and bullets rain on Gaza? How could we possibly take seriously our mandate to ‘heal the world’ when the State of Israel is so determined to destroy it?”
These are the some of the questions that David Adler, a Jewish member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, found himself asking as the international fleet of ships sailing to Gaza’s aid approach the dreaded ‘Red Zone’ — drawing global concern — on the eve of Yom Kippur, the holiest of days on Jewish calendars, considered the community's Day of Atonement, following the 10 Days of Repentance.
As international opinion turns sharply against Israel following the formal declaration of famine in the occupied territories of Palestine and its expanded operations in Gaza City — the last urban stronghold left standing in the nation after Israel’s two years of ‘self-defence’ military assault — and its targeting and taking out of Hamas leadership gathered in Qatar, on a supposedly neutral third territory, for negotiations towards a ceasefire, it certainly would seem the Zionist state should have plenty to repent and atone for. Even if its Western allies still don’t seem to believe this strongly enough (or our own prime minister here in India).
Adler, however, is clearly one of millions of global citizens who does. Posting on X what he calls a “very personal letter... about what it means to be Jewish” while on the Flotilla’s mission of mercy for Gaza, he says:
“I almost never write ‘as a Jew’. I share the exhaustion of being forced to put Jewish feelings first — when a genocide has been committed in the name of Zionist ‘national interest’, and when activists have been detained, tortured, and deported in the name of our ‘safety’.David Adler, a Jewish member of the Global Sumud Flotilla
The Flotilla’s crew, comprised of over 500 people from more than 40 countries across the world, certainly has cause for concern on this final approach to Gaza, as it enters the Red Zone where prior aid ships have been intercepted, their crews detained by the IDF in international waters in adamant Israeli efforts to maintain the marine blockade of Gaza.
The fleet has seen repeated drone attacks and odd ‘accidents’ already, long before it got close, while still in foreign harbours in the Mediterranean. If they were courtesy Israel — which the Zionist nation does not admit — they were egregious attacks indeed per international law.
But then Israel’s leaders already face a series of allegations for breaking international law — by occupation, by human rights violations, by dishonoring the most basic rules of war agreed upon internationally since the Nazi Holocaust in Europe. What’s another bit more?
And sure enough, the alerts came in the intervening night of 30 September and 1 October, right on schedule.
And now, with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu finally having agreed to a ceasefire proposal from staunch US ally Donald Trump, it is indeed a question whether Israel will show intent and pull back — or show that talk is just that, and cheap, and continue its military aggression against both Palestinians and their well-wishers.
As for Adler, speaking as a Jew and a member of that fragile contingent — globally attacked by many of their own governments for being ‘pro-Palestine’ and ostensibly ‘anti-Semitic’ because against Israeli settler colonialism, occupation and military assault on innocents in Palestine — he continues to say:
If there’s any part of the Torah that I still remember, it is this obligation it bestows upon us: ‘Justice, justice you shall pursue.’
How could we stand by while the State of Israel perverts this holy obligation, overseeing a holocaust of the Palestinian people?
“I believe that the timing of our flotilla is not coincidental,” writes Adler. “On the contrary, I believe it is a blessing that we are approaching interception at the onset of Yom Kippur — our annual day of atonement — which calls on us to reflect on our sins, and what can be done to repair them in the spirit of tikkun olam [the Jewish concept of performing ‘repair of the world’ at this holy time].”
“I joined this flotilla just like any other delegate — to defend humanity, before it is too late. But on Yom Kippur, I am reminded that I am also here because my Jewish heritage demands it.
“As a mere adolescent, my grandfather Jacques Adler [pictured in his post of this open letter on X] joined the Parisian resistance against the Nazis, putting his life on the line to sabotage their operations even as his friends and family were sent to their deaths in concentration camps.
“That is the tradition to which I am called, and the definition of ‘justice’ that feels true to my Jewish identity — as the same genocidal rage that targeted my ancestors is now taken up by its principal victims.
Yom Kippur is a day of fasting, a way to manifest our atonement in physical form. But for the last two years, the starving people of Gaza have had no choice but to forgo their daily bread.
If Israeli forces intercept us on Yom Kippur, then let them see what true atonement looks like. Not fasting in comfort while starving their neighbors. Not praying in safety while dropping bombs over their heads.
“Atonement means action,” concludes Adler, to explain his presence and his stance — against Israel, alongside Gazans, for peace in Palestine.
And he beckons to fellow Jewish citizens of this benighted world — oh so close to the anniversary of the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack and the taking of hostages that gave Israel its latest excuse to visit war on Palestine (for there have been six thus far in the last 16 years) — to join him today in atonement: “So as the sun sets tonight, and the fasting begins, I hope that fellow Jews will join me in redefining their approach to atonement — together with silent prayer, and toward courageous action to put an end to this horrific genocide. G'mar chatima tova.”
That last invocation, for a good ‘final sealing’ — being inscribed in the Book of Life as having had a good year, been good this year leading up to Yom Kippur — is what many in the world hope for Israel too. A final reckoning. For not just this year and last year, not just the death toll — be it 66,000 or over 680,000 — but for the many years since the Nakba, since the beginning of occupation in 1948, or 1967, depending on who you ask.
And just as we go to publish this article, Adler posted again, just 120 nautical miles from the shores of Gaza, fearing it might be his last missive from this mission:
“Last night, several Israeli naval ships menaced our convoy. They attacked our vessels, intimidated our crew, and disabled our communications.
“We recognize these tactics from previous flotilla missions. We know that they are the precursor to what we have long feared: illegal Israeli abduction in international waters.
“As I write this, we are preparing ourselves for such an imminent attack. We know the procedures. We know the protocols. When they board our boats, we will not resist. We are ready.
“From our cell phones and our CCTVs, we will do our best to document everything. We will transmit it to the world. And we will rely on you to spread the word about this criminal attack...”
And he calls on us, Jews and non-Jews alike finally, to “raise hell” — to create the reckoning Ysrael was promised.
