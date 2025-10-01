Gaza aid flotilla member writes “as a Jew” of reaching Red Zone on Day of Atonement

“How can we atone for what has been committed in our name? How can we seek forgiveness for sins that multiply by the hour, as bombs and bullets rain on Gaza? How could we possibly take seriously our mandate to ‘heal the world’ when the State of Israel is so determined to destroy it?”

These are the some of the questions that David Adler, a Jewish member of the Global Sumud Flotilla, found himself asking as the international fleet of ships sailing to Gaza’s aid approach the dreaded ‘Red Zone’ — drawing global concern — on the eve of Yom Kippur, the holiest of days on Jewish calendars, considered the community's Day of Atonement, following the 10 Days of Repentance.

As international opinion turns sharply against Israel following the formal declaration of famine in the occupied territories of Palestine and its expanded operations in Gaza City — the last urban stronghold left standing in the nation after Israel’s two years of ‘self-defence’ military assault — and its targeting and taking out of Hamas leadership gathered in Qatar, on a supposedly neutral third territory, for negotiations towards a ceasefire, it certainly would seem the Zionist state should have plenty to repent and atone for. Even if its Western allies still don’t seem to believe this strongly enough (or our own prime minister here in India).

Adler, however, is clearly one of millions of global citizens who does. Posting on X what he calls a “very personal letter... about what it means to be Jewish” while on the Flotilla’s mission of mercy for Gaza, he says: