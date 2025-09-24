Drones, flashbangs and chemicals target Global Sumud Flotilla in tense night at sea
The flotilla’s radio communications have also been jammed, hindering calls for assistance
The Global Sumud flotilla, a coalition of vessels carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, reported a night of explosions, chemical attacks and radio jamming as drones hovered overhead in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The fleet, which set sail from ports in Tunisia, Greece and other countries, is attempting to break Israel’s naval blockade of the Palestinian territory.
Activists on board described a tense and dangerous situation as drones allegedly dropped flash-bang stun grenades and unidentified chemicals onto the ships. Brazilian activist Thiago Avila, speaking in a video message posted on social media platform X, said the flotilla had endured at least 11 attacks during the night.
“We know these tactics are used as psychological warfare,” Avila said. “The drones have been above us for many nights, but now they are escalating into more severe and dangerous types of attacks. We are a humanitarian, non-violent mission bringing food and aid to open a humanitarian corridor. We are protected by international law. We need the world to pressure governments to stop these attacks.”
The first explosions were reported around 2 am local time (23:00 GMT) as the fleet sailed south of Crete. By 5 am, with dawn still hours away, drones continued to circle above the vessels. Journalists on board reported that at least nine ships had been targeted, with six hit by flash-bang grenades.
No injuries have been confirmed, but damage to rigging on the Zefiro and chemical exposure on the Yulara are being assessed.
The flotilla’s radio communications have also been jammed, hindering calls for assistance. Video shared by the group shows one of the detonations as recorded from the vessel Spectre.
Israel has vowed to stop the flotilla, arguing that the ships are attempting to breach what it calls a “lawful naval blockade” of Gaza. The activists, however, insist their mission is purely humanitarian, aimed at delivering food and medical supplies to a territory facing severe shortages.
Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, called for “immediate international attention and protection” for the flotilla, noting that the fleet had been “hit with sound bombs, explosive flares and sprayed with suspected chemicals” multiple times in just a few hours.
Despite the attacks, the Global Sumud flotilla has pledged to continue its voyage, with most of its vessels now sailing together southwest of Crete. “We will not turn back,” Avila said. “The world knows starving children cannot be left without food and aid. We will keep going.”
