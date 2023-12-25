Bethlehem: Small Christmas procession held despite Gaza war

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem led a Christmas procession to the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

The procession was much smaller than previous years, with Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa only being accompanied by some Franciscan monks and a handful of other believers.

Pizzaballa is the highest representative of the Catholic Church in Israel, Jordan, the Palestinian territories, and Cyprus.

Bethlehem is usually visited by tens of thousands of international pilgrims around Christmas. This year there have been hardly any arrivals.

Tourism accounts for 70% of the West Bank town's economy, most of which is seasonal and related to Christmas pilgrimage. Local officials say over 70 hotels in Bethlehem have been forced to close, leaving thousands unemployed.

The territory's economy has also been hit by Israel canceling work permits for Palestinians after the October 7 Hamas attack.