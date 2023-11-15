'Betrayal', says sacked Home Secy Braverman in no-holds-barred letter to Sunak

A day after being sacked as UK's Home Secretary, Suella Braverman burst out fiercely at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, accusing him of "betrayal" by failing to keep his promises over controlling illegal immigration, or responding aptly to "extremism on the streets".

"Your plan is not working," she said in a searing letter to her fellow Indian-origin leader.

"Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so.

"Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises," the controversial right-wing leader said in the letter, the BBC reported.

"Someone needs to be honest: your plan is not working, we have endured record election defeats, your resets have failed and we are running out of time. You need to change course urgently."

Braverman accused Sunak of betraying his pledge to do "whatever it takes" to stop small boats crossing the Channel - which, she said, was among her conditions to take the post in October last year.