UK PM Sunak sacks Suella Braverman as home secretary: reports

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday sacked his Indian-origin home secretary Suella Braverman, days after it emerged that a controversial newspaper article attacking the Metropolitan Police was published without clearance from her boss, according to reports coming out from Downing Street.

The 43-year-old Goan-origin Cabinet minister has been replaced by James Cleverly, 54, who moves from his portfolio of foreign secretary on the day he was scheduled for talks with Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar, currently on a five-day official visit to the UK.

It remains to be seen how those bilateral meetings will now pan out as former British prime minister David Cameron is among the names doing the rounds as new foreign secretary.

Sunak’s cabinet reshuffle is expected to throw up many surprises following the sacking of Braverman. The 43-year-old Goan-origin cabinet minister has repeatedly courted controversy in her senior role, most recently by accusing the Met Police of "playing favourites" when tackling aggressive Israel-Gaza protests in an article in The Times.