Beyonce's new song is a huge hit with Michelle Obama

She wrote: "When I first met her, I was embraced by a warm, regal, confident woman who possessed a reassuring calm, on the eve of President Obama's historic first Inauguration.



"The way she looked, walked and spoke, in that warm but authoritative tone, we saw our mothers and sisters. She was strong and ambitious and spoke her mind without sacrificing honesty or empathy. That takes a lot of courage and discipline."



The 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker's rap legend husband Jay-Z, was first linked to the Obamas in 2008 when he campaigned for Barack's bid to the White House.



A few months later, Beyonce sang 'At Last' for the first dance of America's new first couple at the inauguration ball.