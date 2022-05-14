Bezos spars with Biden on Twitter over taxing the wealthiest

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has accused Joe Biden of "misdirection" on Twitter, as the US President tweeted that the wealthy corporations must "pay their fair share".



"You want to bring down inflation? Let's make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share," Biden tweeted late on Friday.



An angry Bezos replied: "The newly created Disinformation Board should review this tweet, or maybe they need to form a new Non Sequitur Board instead," referring to the Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board announced in April.

"Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection," Bezos added.