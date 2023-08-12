Biden admin open to training Ukrainians on F-16s from US: Spokesperson Kirby

The US is open to the idea of letting Ukrainian pilots come to the country for training on how to operate F-16 fighters, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council (NSC) said.

"Our European allies, as I said, are leading the effort. But if the capacity for training in Europe is reached, we are certainly open to doing the training for Ukrainian pilots here in the US," the NSC's coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby, said on Friday during a virtual news briefing with members of the press.

Kirby stressed that the training is a time-consuming "multi-step process" that ultimately aims to "improve the Ukrainian self-defence and military capabilities for the long term".

"It's going to be a while before jets can show up in Ukraine and for them to be integrated into the air fleet, and it's not just a function of the transfer of actual airframes," he said, adding that the provision of F-16s and other fourth-generation aircraft also involves "the appropriate training for pilots, as well as setting up all the maintenance logistics and sustainment efforts that go into having modern aircraft like the F-16 in your fleet".