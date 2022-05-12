Biden administration has taken Quad to leader level: White House

The Biden administration has taken the Quad, the informal grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, to the leadership level, the White House said on Tuesday on the eve of its US-ASEAN Special Summit.

"We are the first administration that has taken the Quad -- that is the United States, Australia, India and Japan -- to the leader level. We have had a number of meetings and they will meet in Tokyo at the president's travel," a senior administration official told reporters on the eve of the US-ASEAN summit.

Leaders of ASEAN countries started arriving in the American capital on the eve of the historic summit that US President Joe Biden is hosting for them.

"We have decided for the first time in seven decades to share sensitive nuclear submarine technology with another country. We launched AUKUS that binds and bonds Australia, Great Britain and the United States in a fundamental endeavour to deliver on the promise of nuclear-powered submarines," the official said.

"But this partnership will also include more areas of technology cooperation with other countries. We will have more to report on that as we go forward. I think what we have also seen is substantial engagement in the Pacific," the official said.

"Clearly, the Indo-Pacific is a broad region and too often we speak a lot about Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, India. But it is equally important to focus on the Pacific and you will be seeing indications of that going forward," the official said.