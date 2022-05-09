Jill Biden meets Ukrainian First Lady on surprise visit

In a series of tweets, Biden said that this Mother's Day, "I wanted to be with Ukrainian mothers and their children. Over the last few months, far too many Ukrainians have had to flee their homes, forcing them to leave behind their loved ones".



"As a mother, I can only imagine the grief and anxiety they must feel every day from Russia's unprovoked attack.



"I've seen firsthand how the people of Slovakia and Romania have opened their homes, their schools, their hospitals, and their hearts," she said.



The First Lady further said that "together, we are united for Ukraine".