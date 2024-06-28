Biden and Trump face off in fiery first 2024 presidential debate

In a highly anticipated face-off, US president Joe Biden and his Republican challenger, former president Donald Trump, engaged in the first debate of the 2024 presidential election on Thursday night, 27 June, as per a report by DW.

The debate was hosted by CNN in Atlanta and lasted for about 90 minutes garnering millions of viewers who were eager to witness the clash between the two political heavyweights.

Biden blames Trump for economic and pandemic mismanagement

Opening the debate, president Biden did not hold back in his critique of Trump’s previous administration.

“When I took over, the economy was in free fall,” Biden asserted. He also accused Trump of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic, stating, it “was so badly handled, many people were dying.”

Trump attacks Biden's record

On the other hand, Trump countered by attacking Biden’s track record.

“He has not done a good job. He’s done a poor job. And inflation is killing our country. It is absolutely killing us,” Trump retorted.

Throughout the debate, Trump made several grandiose claims about his achievements to which CNN anchor David King said "Donald Trump broke the fact-check machine more than I can count tonight".