Trump's Green Card promise to foreign students on graduation sparks backlash

Former US president Donald Trump has said that if he is re-elected, his administration will pursue a programme to automatically grant Green Cards to foreign students upon graduation from American colleges and universities.

Students from India, which is the second largest source country for foreign students, stand to be the largest beneficiaries if Trump is indeed re-elected and delivers on his promise.

Together with students from China, which is the top source country, they account for 53 per cent of all foreign students enrolled in 2023.

The Trump campaign has already rolled back the former President’s comments, saying shortly after that the programme will use an "aggressive vetting process" to keep out "all communists, radical Islamists, Hamas supporters, America haters and public charges (poor foreigners who are unable to fend for themselves and need government)".

Trump’s remarks came in a podcast with two Silicon Valley investors on Thursday. When asked to promise he will bring the best and the brightest from around the world to America, he said: "I do promise, but I happen to agree."

"What I will do is - you graduate from college, I think you should automatically get a Green Card as part of your diploma to be able to stay in this country, and that includes junior colleges."