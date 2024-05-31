Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

Former US president Donald Trump on Thursday, 30 May, became the first former US president to be convicted of a felony as a grand jury in New York found him guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up his sexual affair with former porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of his ascent to the White House in 2016, the Hindustan Times reported.

Responding to Trump's conviction, the Biden-Harris Campaign says no one is above the law, while Trump says the verdict is a result of a rigged political system.

“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law,” said Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler.

Trump’s sentencing is scheduled for 11 July, four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he will be formally nominated as the party’s presidential candidate against incumbent Joe Biden in the November elections.

“This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt. It's a rigged trial, a disgrace. They wouldn't give us a venue change. We were at 5 per cent or 6 per cent in this district, in this area. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial,” said Trump shortly after the verdict was read.