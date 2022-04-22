Biden announces additional $800mn in security assistance to Ukraine

Biden claimed that since the war started on February 24, the US has so far sent "thousands of anti-armour and anti-(air) missiles, helicopters, drones, grenade launchers, machine guns, rifles, radar systems", as well as "more than 50 million rounds of ammunition".



"The US alone has provided 10 anti-armour systems for every one Russian tank that's in Ukraine, a 10 to 1 ratio."



The President said that the US also intends to "provide an additional $500 million in direct economic assistance to the Ukrainian government. This brings our total economic support for Ukraine to $1 billion in the past two months".



Biden also announced the launch of the "Unite for Ukraine" programme which will enable Ukrainians seeking refuge to come directly from Europe to the US.