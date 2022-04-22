Zelensky discusses assistance for Ukraine with Spanish, Danish PMs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed assistance for Ukraine with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.



At a meeting in the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Thursday, the parties touched upon the issues of strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities, supporting Ukraine's integration into the European Union (EU) and the post-conflict recovery, the Ukrainian presidential press service was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.



After the talks, Zelensky said Ukraine is counting on Spain's and Denmark's military and financial assistance amid the conflict with Russia.



"Ukraine's needs have been explained to our guests today. We are waiting for prompt aid from them," he said.