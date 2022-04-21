Israel offers to host Russia's Putin and Ukraine's Zelensky to end war

As the chief patron of safeguarding Jewish interests worldwide, Israel is naturally interested in Ukraine. It is estimated that an estimated 50,000-200,000 Jews reside in Ukraine whose lives could be endangered because of the war, which is likely to remain protracted. The Ukrainian Jewish community lives mostly in four cities: Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Odessa.



Analysts say that the Israelis have carefully timed their offer, as Russian inroads in Donbas region may have "softened" the Ukrainians who could be looking for a diplomatic face-saving route.



On Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry extended the offer to the remaining Ukrainian forces holed up at the Azovstal steel plant in the Black Sea port city of Mariupol. The Ministry urged the besieged forces to surrender and leave, after they refused to leave through a humanitarian corridor on Tuesday.



The encircled forces could still exit the facility from 14:00 Moscow time on Wednesday without any arms or ammunition on them, officials said in a statement late on Tuesday.



"The Russian leadership guarantees the preservation of life, complete safety and provision of qualified medical assistance to all those who lay down their arms," it said.



The Ministry also detailed the protocol of surrender. The Ukrainian commanders inside were told to set up uninterrupted radio contact with the Russian forces. They should stop all hostilities and raise white flags along the perimeter of the Azovstal plant.