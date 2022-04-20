Russia's 'air superiority' could play a big role as battle for Donbas begins in Ukraine

In Moscow, at a meeting of the Russian Defence Ministry held at the National Defence Control Centre on Tuesday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the country's army is "fulfilling the tasks" set by Putin.



"The plan for the liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics is being consistently implemented, and measures are being taken to establish a peaceful life," the minister said.



Praising the courage and heroism of the Russian servicemen participating in the operation, Shoigu accused the United States and "controlled Western countries" of "doing everything to delay" the operation as much as possible.



"The growing volumes of supplies of foreign weapons clearly demonstrate their intentions to provoke the Kiev regime to fight to the last Ukrainian," he added.



Russia also said on Tuesday that it has "reliable information" about the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) "preparing another provocation" to accuse the servicemen of the Russian Federation "of so-called war crimes with the mass destruction of civilians" in the Odessa region.



Releasing an "emergency statement" of the Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russia's National Centre for Defence Control, issued a warning to "the countries of the civilized West led by the United States" in advance that the Kremlin has an "operational evidence base" about what is being planned by the Kiev regime.



"To this end, in the near future it is planned to dress one of the SSU units in the uniform of Russian servicemen and make a demonstrative shooting of local residents. Photo and video footage of this action with alleged 'Russian atrocities' will be published by Ukrainian and Western news agencies to immediately promote fakes," Mizintsev said on Tuesday.