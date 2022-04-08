Biden 'applauds' Russia's suspension from Human Rights Council

The US President called the images that have surfaced from the destroyed Ukrainian cities, including Bucha where a mass grave was found with over 300 bodies, were "horrifying" and "an outrage to our common humanity".



As Russia's "lies are no match for the undeniable evidence of what is happening in Ukraine", Biden called on all nations to condemn Moscow's "unprovoked and brutal aggression against Ukraine and support the brave people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom".



"We will continue to work with responsible nations around the world to gather evidence to hold Russia accountable for the atrocities being committed, increase the pressure on Russia's economy, and isolate Russia on the international stage," Biden was quoted as saying in the statement.



Thursday's resolution, proposed by the US, Ukraine and their allies, came after stark images and horrific narratives of killings and atrocities emerged from Bucha after Russian troops withdrew from the Ukrainian town.



It received 93 votes, while 24 countries voted against it, 58 abstained and 18 stayed away entirely from the voting.