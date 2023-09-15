Biden appoints ex-Commerce Secretary Pritzker to help Ukraine with economic recovery

US President Joe Biden has announced that he appointed Penny Pritzker, former US Secretary of Commerce, to serve as an envoy to help Ukraine with its economic recovery.

In her new capacity as US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, Pritzker will be "working in lockstep with the Ukrainian government, our allies and partners, international financial institutions, and the private sector," driving US "efforts to help rebuild the Ukrainian economy," Biden said on Thursday.

The 64-year-old former Commerce Secretary during the Barack Obama administration will also coordinate "complementary and mutually reinforcing" efforts among the G7 wealthy nations, and "help the Ukrainian government make reforms needed to strengthen its economy," he added.