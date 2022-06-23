Biden calls on Congress to suspend federal gas tax for 90 days

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to suspend federal gas tax for 90 days, as Americans are frustrated by the nation's soaring gas prices.



"By suspending the 18-cent gas tax -- federal gas tax for the next 90 days, we can bring down the price of gas and give families just a little bit of relief," Biden said in a speech at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Wednesday afternoon.



"I call on the companies to pass this along -- every penny of this 18-cents reduction -- to the consumers. This is -- there's no time now for profiteering," he added.



The US federal government charges an 18-cent tax per gallon of gas that consumers purchase and a 24-cent tax per gallon of diesel they purchase. It's a tax that's been around for 90 years, Xinhua news agency reported.



Biden's proposal came as the American Automobile Association reported that the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline remains elevated at $4.955 on Wednesday, slightly down from $5.014 a week ago, but still much higher than the $3.069 a year ago.