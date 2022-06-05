Biden evacuated from beach house after small plane enters airspace

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were briefly evacuated from their beach house on Rehoboth Beach in the state of Delaware after a small plane entered the restricted airspace nearby.



"A small private plane entered restricted airspace, all indications are by mistake, and precautionary measures were taken," Xinhua news agency quoted a White House official as saying to reporters late Saturday.



"There was no threat to the President or his family."

They "are now back at their residence", the official added.